BSAM Mumbai snooker league: Laxman Rawat shines in Bombay Gymkhana win

Mumbai: Laxman Rawat was on a roll and compiled two half century breaks to steer Bombay Gymkhana ‘A’ team to fluent 3-0 victory against Khar Gymkhana ‘B’ in a round of 32 match of the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra organised Greatwhite Electricals-BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2022 and played at the Dadar Club billiards room.

Playing with a low (-5 points) handicap Rawat quickly settled down and constructed breaks of 56 and 54 to tame Janak Masand (+50), winning the first frame 107-55 to give Bombay Gymkhana the lead. Later, Bombay Gymkhana’s pair of Nitesh Madaan and Zareer Shroff (+17) got the better of Khar Gymkhana’s pairing of Ravi Jaisingh and Karan Rao (+30) 66-54. Seasoned cueist Marzdi Kalyaniwala (+25) comfortably defeated Kishore Laungani (+50) 96-76 in the third frame as Bombay Gymkhana wrapped up the contest.

Meanwhile, Islam Gymkhana teams won both their matches to advance to the quarter-finals. Islam Gymkhana ‘A’ (IG Nawabs) prevailed over Garware Club House (GCH Clueless) by recording a 3-1 margin of victory. Islam Gymkhana lost the doubles, first frame, but they won the next three frames with Sahil Khan pocketing the second and fourth frames and Juzer Master winning the third frame.

Islam Gymkhana ‘B’ (IG Lala’s) registered an identical 3-1 victory against Central Railway Mechanical Institute. Junior National champion Rayaan Razmi played a key role by winning both his frames (first and fourth) which helped Islam Gymkhana romp to victory.

Mandpeshwar Civic Federation played with plenty of determination and knocked out heavyweights Khar Gymkhana (KG Mavericks) by a close 3-2 frame score. Chandu Kansodaria (+40) played a significant role winning the crucial deciding frame defeating Kreishh Gurbaxani (+5) 76-50 to clinch a satisfying win for the Borivali club. Kansodaria had earlier teamed up with Dharmesh Mistry to overcome Khar Gymkhana’s experienced pair of Yasin Merchant and Rishabh Thakkar 55-35 in a low scoring first frame.

Khushal Galaiya (+55) got the better of Ishpreet Singh Chadha (-5) 91-47 in the second frame to give MCF a 2-0 lead. Kreishh halted the slide as he made breaks of 45 and 35 and defeated Akshay Gogri (+40) 105-52 in the third frame. Galaiya lost the fourth frame going down to Chadha 80-105 and the match went to the fifth frame, which Kansodaria won.

Results – Round 32: Islam Gymkhana ‘B’ beat Garware Club House 3-1 (Abdur Rehman/Uves Khakhu (+21) lost Sunil Khaturia/Mihir Shah(+32) 63-69, Sahil Khan (+35) bt Suvir Shah (+50) 97-75, Juzer Master (+45) bt Harmit Singh Chadha (+60) 99-85, Sahil Khan bt Suvir Shah (+50) 110-72).

Islam Gymkhana ‘A’ beat Central Railway Mechanical Institute 3-1 (Rayaan Razmi (+5) bt Nikhil Ghadge (+30) 80-65, Faisal Khan (SCR) lost Sagar Jain (+40) 15-93, Hasan Badami/Anwar Choudhary (+18) bt Umesh Barwe/Karan Makwana (+27) 75-35, Rayaan Razmi bt Sagar Jain 64-60).

Bombay Gymkhana beat Khar Gymkhana ‘B’ 3-0 (Laxman Rawat (-5) bt Janak Masand (+50) 107(56,54)-55, Nitesh Madaan/Zareer Shroff (+17) bt Ravi Jaisingh/Karan Rao (+30) 66-54, Marzdi Kalyaniwala (+25) bt Kishore Laungani (+50) 96-76).

Mandpeshwar Civic Federation beat Khar Gymkhana ‘A’ 3-2 (Chandu Kansodaria/Dharmesh Mistry (+55) bt Yasin Merchant/Rishabh Thakkar (+9) 55-35, Khushal Galaiya (+55) bt Ishpreet Singh Chadha (-5) 91-47, Akshay Gogri (+40) lost Kreishh Gurbaxani (+5) 52-105(45-35), Khushal Galaiya lost Ishpreet S. Chadha 80-105, Chandu Kansodaria (+40) bt Kreishh Gurbaxani 76-50).

NSCI ‘A’ beat Otters Club 3-1 (Karan Chug/Sagar Desai (+23) bt Angad Batty/Kunal Agashe (+27) 70-47, Samay Wadhwan (+35) bt Homiyar Godrej (+50) 102-74, Subhojit Roy (+40) lost Mohin Motiwala (+40) 77-108, Samay Wadhwan bt Angad Batty (+45) 120(35)-96).

Malabar Hill Club beat Radio Club 3-1 (Adil Engineer/Aditya Kapoor (+33) lost Anuj Mahajan/Mahesh Tolani (+27) 47-88, Raajeev Sharma (+30) bt Alam Mirza (+50) 107-67, Kunal Gandhi (+50) bt Neville Razmi (+35) 100-61, Raajeev Sharma bt Anuj Mahajan (+40) 95-75).