BSAM Mumbai Snooker League: Islam Gymkhana teams coast into quarter-finals

Photo: Faisal Khan led from the front and won the opening frame to steer Islam Gymkhana ‘A’ to a 3-0 win against Cricket Club of India ‘B’ team.

Mumbai: Islam Gymkhana cueists produced steady calculated performances and enjoyed a rewarding day. Both the Islam Gymkhana ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams, recorded quick 3-0 wins in their respective round of 16 matches of the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra organised Greatwhite Electricals-BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2022 and played at the Dadar Club billiards room.

Heavyweights Faisal Khan and Hasan Badami lived upto expectations and powered Islam Gymkhana’s ‘A’ team, (IG Lala’s), to a stunning 3-0 win against Cricket Club of India ‘B’ team (CCI X-Men) to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Faisal playing with scratch handicap tamed Raj Rana (+45) winning by a massive 84-50 margin. Later, Islam Gymkhana’s doubles pair of Anwar Choudhary and Adil Khan (+32) defeated the CCI combination of Sandeep Gulrajani and Siddharth Khemani (+30) by a slender 71-68 point difference in the second frame. Badami (+5) maintained the winning momentum and went on to sideline Nikhil Ootam (+20) charging to 86-35 victory and seal their victory.

Islam Gymkhana ‘B’ (IG Nawabs) brushed aside the spirited challenge from Santacruz Gymkhana (Santacruz Sunrisers) and posted a convincing 3-0 victory. Fawad Shaikh and Juzer Master (+29) grabbed their chances to make small, but useful breaks to defeat the Santacruz pair of Amit Makhija and Vipul Shah (+27) 67-58 in the opening frame. Later, Abdur Rehman (+20) managed snatch a tight 81-80 win against Kalpesh Mevada (+35) to extend Islam Gymkhana’s lead. Sahil Khan (+35) wrapped up the contest as he easily defeated Alpesh Dedhia (+40) 101-66.

Results – Round 16: Islam Gymkhana ‘A’ beat Cricket Club of India ‘B’ 3-0 (Faisal Khan (SCR) bt Raj Rana (+45) 84-50, Anwar Choudhary/Adil Khan (+32) bt Sandeep Gulrajani/Siddharth Khemani (+30) 71-68, Hasan Badami (+5) bt Nikhil Ootam (+20) 86-35).

Islam Gymkhana 'B' (IG Nawabs) beat Santacruz Gymkhana (Santacruz Sunrisers) 3-0 (Fawad Shaikh/Juzer Master (+29) bt Amit Makhija/Vipul Shah (+27) 67-58, Abdur Rehman (+20) bt Kalpesh Mevada (+35) 81-80, Sahil Khan (+35) bt Alpesh Dedhia (+40) 101-66)