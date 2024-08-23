Brutal Clash in Kashmir: Young Cricketer Seriously Injured in Violent Bat Attack, Two Arrested; VIDEO

Image: X

Cricket in Kashmir is losing its reputation as a gentleman's game. A very distressing event occurred during a local cricket match in the Madankha area of Nowgam where a person was beaten with the cricket bat.

A tweet went viral on social media X which said that the video was received on a WhatsApp group and the guy died on the spot. It said that the tragedy was an utter disregard for human life and the murderer needs to go behind bars for the rest of his life.

Srinagar police taking to X clarified that the individual is still alive have sustained grievous injury. The tweet also said that the investigation into the matter is initiated and that two accused have been arrested, while the efforts are on to arrest other accused.

