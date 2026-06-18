Bruno Fernandes' Reaction To Cristiano Ronaldo Missing A Chance To Score In Portugal's Draw Against DR Congo Goes Viral | VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo had a forgettable night on the pitch as Portugal settled for a dull 1-1 draw against DR Congo on Wednesday. The 41-year-old was hardly involved, with only 25 touches despite playing the full 90 minutes. Ronaldo twice had a chance to put Portugal in front, with teammate Bruno Fernandes' reaction to one of his misses going viral on social media.

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The incident occurred in the 69th minute when Ronaldo received a rare chance to score. The striker made his way into the box and received a pass squared to him by Sergio Conciencao, only to fire it past the post.

Bruno Fernandes had also got himself in the box and was perhaps at a better position to convert the chance to a goal. However, it was Ronaldo who took it, completely missing the target. Portugal, who were struggling to create chances, were distraught, with Fernandes gesturing to play the ball to him before sinking on his knees.