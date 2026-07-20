'Bro Has Unlimited Aura': Lamine Yamal's 'Nonchalant' Moment With Donald Trump Goes Viral At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | Video

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Lamine Yamal's composed reaction while collecting his winners' medal from US President Donald Trump after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph has gone viral across social media. Fans were quick to praise the teenage star's calm demeanour, with many describing him as "nonchalant" and saying his "aura was off the charts" during the medal ceremony.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in extra time. As the Spanish players walked onto the podium to receive their medals, Yamal's relaxed expression and confident body language immediately caught the attention of viewers.

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Clips of the moment spread rapidly on X, where fans flooded the comments with admiration. Many joked that Yamal looked completely unfazed on football's biggest stage, while others claimed his effortless confidence added to the growing "aura" surrounding the Barcelona star.

The viral reaction came after an outstanding tournament for the 19-year-old, who played a key role in Spain's successful World Cup campaign. His performances throughout the competition further cemented his status as one of football's brightest young talents.

Yamal's medal collection has since become one of the most talked-about moments from the trophy ceremony. While Spain celebrated lifting the FIFA World Cup, the youngster's composed walk across the podium and interaction with Trump sparked a wave of memes and praise online, with fans hailing his confidence and presence.