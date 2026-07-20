'Bring The Cup Home, Son': Pedro Porro Keeps Grandfather’s Promise As Spain Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy | Video | X

New York: Spain defender Pedro Porro said he kept a promise to his grandfather by helping Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final, setting up the extra-time winner that brought a second star home.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Substitute Ferran Torres swept the ball into the roof of the net in the 106th minute after Nico Williams had headed Porro's cross back across goal, giving Spain its first world title since 2010. But the moment carried a deeper personal meaning for the Tottenham right-back.

"A few days ago my grandfather told me, 'Bring the cup home, son,'" Porro said in the mixed zone, reports Xinhua. "Today I fulfilled those words. I can't wait to get out of here and call him, because he will be very happy, very emotional and so am I."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Porro, one of the revelations of the tournament, admitted he was still struggling to process the achievement.

"I don't believe it. I think the first days will pass and I still won't believe it. But I want to thank all the people who have supported us from the first minute. I don't even want to imagine what Spain is like right now."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 26-year-old has spent much of his club career away from the Spanish spotlight, and said reaching the summit of international football felt like a reward for years of quiet work.

"I play in the Premier League, I'm outside of Spain, so a lot of people don't see me much. Since I debuted for the national team, it's never been easy to establish myself here. Now life has given this back to me."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Porro's message to the nation was one of shared pride, stressing the unity that carried the squad through the tournament together.

"This isn't just about the 11 on the pitch, it's about the 26 of us who lived together. I hope Spain feels proud that we have brought a second star home."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)