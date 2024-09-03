Brendon McCullum Announced As England Men's White-Ball Coach

Brendon McCullum. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum will now coach both limited-overs and Test teams of the England men's contingent. McCullum will succeed Matthew Mott, who vacated the position after England's exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, a tournament Jos Buttler's men entered as the defending champions after winning it in 2022.

It was in May 2022 that the former keeper-batter took charge of England's Test side and introduced an aggressive approach, allowing them to chase down 250+ totals three consecutive times that summer. They also registered their highest successful run-chase in the format, gunning down 378 against India at Edgbaston.

The 42-year-old also enjoyed a successful stint as New Zealand captain, notably taking them to a World Cup final in 2015. In 61 ODIs as the Black Caps skipper, he led them to 35 wins and captained the national team to 13 T20I victories in 28 games.

"This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace" - Brendon McCullum

McCullum said he is looking forward to working with Jos Buttler and rebuild the white-ball side in accordance with Robert Key's vision. As quoted by ecb.co.uk, he said:

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place. Rob Key’s vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me."

"The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense. I’m energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities."

Nevertheless, Marcus Trescothick is likely to oversee the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.