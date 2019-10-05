Brendan Rodgers not sacked because he lost 'football brain': Jurgen Klopp

Leeds: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his predecessor Brendan Rodgers was not sacked from the club because he lost his 'football brain'.

"For the public, when a manager gets the sack, they think he lost his football brain or something. That is not how it happened," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Kloop further stated that he is not aware of the reason behind it but the club has to make a decision if expectations and relationships do not work.

"Whatever it was I do not know, but it was not his quality as a coach. As easy as that. Expectations, relationships, whatever, if that doesn't work anymore, the club has to make a decision. That will happen one day and the club will make a decision," he said.

Liverpool have been on a phenomenal run in the Premier League as they have won all their seven clashes so far and with 21 points under their belt, they sit on the top position of the points table.

Liverpool will compete against Leicester City in Premier League on October 5.