Breaking! Rohit Sharma Appointed Tournament Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Star Indian player Rohit Sharma has been officially announced as the ICC Tournament Ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement was made by ICC President Jay Shah, highlighting Sharma’s stature as one of cricket’s most influential and celebrated players.

Sharma will play a pivotal role in promoting the tournament globally. “It’s my honour to announce that Rohit Sharma is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far," said Jay Shah.

The ICC also unveiled the full schedule for the tournament on Tuesday, November 25. India will begin their title defence against the United States in Mumbai on February 7, marking a historic opening match as the USA makes its debut in a T20 World Cup. The 2026 edition promises exciting clashes, with cricket fans eagerly anticipating marquee matchups and thrilling contests.

Sharma’s appointment as brand ambassador underscores the ICC’s commitment to engaging fans and promoting the T20 World Cup as a global spectacle. Fans can look forward to seeing Sharma feature prominently in promotional campaigns leading up to the tournament.