Breaking! Max Verstappen Commits To Red Bull Until 2030 In Major F1 Future Call

Max Verstappen/Instagram

Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension with Red Bull Racing that will keep him with the team until the end of the 2030 Formula 1 season, ending speculation over his future. The Dutchman had been linked with a potential move away from Red Bull, but has now committed to the team for the long term.

Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 and has since become the most successful driver in the team's history. He has won four world championships and 71 Grands Prix, establishing himself as one of the dominant forces of the modern Formula 1 era.

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The decision comes as Red Bull looks to rebuild following a difficult period under the latest regulations. Verstappen has previously been linked with a move to rivals, but his new deal signals his belief in Red Bull's long-term project and its ambition to return to the front of the grid.

Verstappen said Red Bull has become like a second family to him and expressed his excitement about continuing the journey with the team. Team Principal Laurent Mekies also welcomed the agreement, describing Verstappen's commitment as a major boost for Red Bull as it looks to compete for more victories and championships.

The extension means Verstappen will remain at Red Bull through 2030, potentially adding another major chapter to one of Formula 1's most successful driver-team partnerships. With his future settled, the Dutchman and Red Bull can now focus fully on rebuilding their competitiveness and returning to championship contention.