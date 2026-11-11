Hardik Pandya Traded To Punjab Kings! Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians In ₹18 Crore Swap Ahead Of IPL 2027

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In a major development ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh have completed a blockbuster player trade between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI). As part of the high-profile swap, Pandya will move to Punjab Kings, while India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh will join the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

The trade marks the end of Hardik Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians, a franchise where he enjoyed considerable success and won four IPL titles. Having joined MI in 2015, the all-rounder quickly established himself as one of the most impactful players in the competition. Pandya played a crucial role in Mumbai's title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, contributing significantly with both bat and ball.

Hardik Pandya Traded To Punjab Kings! Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians In ₹18 Crore Swap

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After spending seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022 and was appointed captain. He made an immediate impression by guiding the franchise to the title in its debut season. Gujarat also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 and took over the captaincy. Across 162 IPL appearances, the all-rounder has accumulated 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and picked up 82 wickets, highlighting his credentials as a proven match-winner.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh will bring an end to his eight-season association with Punjab Kings. The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2019 and gradually developed into one of the most reliable Indian fast bowlers in the tournament. With 111 wickets in 96 matches, Arshdeep leaves Punjab as the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. His ability to swing the new ball, deliver crucial breakthroughs and execute yorkers during the death overs has made him an invaluable asset.

As per the trade agreement, Hardik Pandya will join Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore, an increase from his existing fee of ₹16.35 crore. Arshdeep Singh, meanwhile, will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of ₹18 crore. The blockbuster exchange represents a significant shift in the balance of both squads ahead of IPL 2027, with Punjab securing an experienced all-rounder and former IPL-winning captain, while Mumbai acquire one of India's premier left-arm fast bowlers.

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