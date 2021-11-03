BREAKING: Atlanta Braves win Major League Baseball's World Series for the first time since 1995

On a Tuesday night Atlanta beat the Houston Astros, 7-0, in Game 6 at the Minute Maid Park to win the World Series in its first appearance in the Fall Classic since 1999.

It was the first title for the club since 1995, back when an extraordinary collection of superstar pitchers and multitalented position players, backed by the Hall of Fame Manager Bobby Cox, won the first major championship for the city of Atlanta.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:38 AM IST