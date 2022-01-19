Breaking: 2 Covid-19 positive cases in India’s camp at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup

India’s preparations for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup suffered a huge setback today after one player and one member of the support staff tested positive for Covid-19, FPJ can reveal.

Sources have said that the player would have been part of the playing XI.

India open their campaign in the premier continental tournament against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

There are no other cases in India’s bubble and sources have denied there was any breach.

The tournament holds significant importance as the top-five finishers will book a place in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

India are grouped with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran in Group A.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:40 PM IST