'Bread, Honey And Tea': Sabastian Sawe Reveals His Simple Breakfast Before Historic Sub-2 Hour Marathon | VIDEO

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe made history on Sunday after becoming the fastest marathon runner in history |

Kenya's 30-year-old runner Sabastian Sawe scripted history on Sunday by becoming the fastest marathon runner in history. However, the surprising point is the simple breakfast he had before making history at the London Marathon.

He became the first runner in history to complete the run un under 2 hours. Sawe revealed that he had a very simple breakfast on the race day. He said that he had only two slices of bread, some honey and a cup of tea. This basic meal has surprised many as it came before one of the greatest moments in Marathon history.

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Sabastian Sawe revealed in an interview about his simple interview and the video is going viral on social media. Sawe completed the race in a record time of 1:59:30, he became the first person ever in history to achieve the feat.

He broke the earlier record of 2:00:35 set by Kelvin Kiptum in 2023 by more than a minute.

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Earlier, Eliud Kipchoge had run under two hours in 2019, but that run was not counted as an official record because it was done under special conditions. Sawe's achievement is now being called historic and his simple breakfast has also become a major talking point.