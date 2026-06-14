Brazil Struggles Continue At FIFA World Cup 2026 As Morocco Draw Highlights Ongoing Decline | X / @bestgug

Mumbai: The country that once epitomised the 'Beautiful Game' in all its pomp and glory seems to be a pale shadow of its former self at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Brazil's 1-1 draw against Morocco in its opening match has once again raised uncomfortable questions about the trajectory of the most successful nation in football history.

For a country that has won a record five World Cups and produced legends such as Pelé, Zico, Romario and Ronaldo Nazario, the opening stalemate against a disciplined Moroccan side was another reminder that Brazil has spent more than two decades chasing the heights it last reached in 2002.

The triumph at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea appeared to signal the continuation of Brazilian dominance. Led by Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, Brazil swept to the title with seven victories in seven matches. Few could have predicted that it would remain the country's last World Cup crown for at least 24 years.

Since then, Brazil has consistently arrived at major tournaments among the favourites, only to fall short when it mattered most. The 2006 team, packed with stars, was eliminated by France in the quarter-finals. Four years later, the Netherlands ended Brazil's campaign at the same stage. The disappointments culminated in 2014 when Brazil hosted the World Cup and suffered the most painful defeat in its football history, losing 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals.

The result shattered the aura of invincibility that had long surrounded the Selecao.

Subsequent tournaments followed a similar pattern. Belgium knocked Brazil out in the 2018 quarter-finals, while Croatia ended its hopes in the 2022 quarter-finals despite the presence of a talented squad led by Neymar. Across six World Cups since 2002, Brazil has failed to reach a final, a remarkable statistic for a nation accustomed to measuring success in trophies rather than participation.

Several factors have contributed to this decline. The globalisation of football has narrowed the gap between traditional powers and emerging nations.

European countries have developed sophisticated coaching systems, sports science programmes and tactical structures that often surpass those in Brazil. At the same time, Brazilian football has struggled with administrative instability, frequent managerial changes and an overreliance on individual brilliance.

The domestic game has also evolved into a talent-exporting machine. Young Brazilian stars often leave for Europe before establishing themselves at home, limiting the development of a distinct national playing identity. While Brazil continues to produce exceptional footballers, it has often lacked the cohesion and tactical consistency displayed by recent champions such as Germany, France and Argentina.

The draw against Morocco does not end Brazil's hopes at the 2026 World Cup, but it reinforces the sense that the Seleção remains a work in progress. Once feared for its flair, confidence and relentless attacking football, Brazil now finds itself battling questions about identity and direction.

For a generation that grew up watching the brilliance of the 2002 champions, the wait for a sixth World Cup title continues. The opening result against Morocco suggests that Brazil's search for a return to the summit of world football is far from over.

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