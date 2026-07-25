Brazil Football Team Reportedly To Play International Friendly In India; Kolkata Leads Race To Host

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Brazil are reportedly set to play an international friendly in India during the upcoming FIFA international window, with Kolkata emerging as the leading candidate to host the blockbuster fixture. According to reports, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is in advanced talks with Indian organisers to stage the match, although an official announcement is yet to be made.

While reports suggest that the match could take place during the October FIFA international window, the identity of Brazil's opponents has not yet been confirmed. Discussions are understood to be ongoing regarding the commercial agreements, scheduling and other logistical aspects before the fixture can be officially announced by the relevant football authorities.

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The possibility of Brazil playing in India has already generated significant excitement, with supporters eager for the chance to watch one of world football's most successful national teams in action. Featuring several globally recognised stars, the Selecao remain one of the biggest attractions in international football, making the proposed friendly a highly anticipated event.

Although negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage, fans will have to wait for formal confirmation from the Brazilian Football Confederation and the All India Football Federation. If the agreement is completed, the match would mark a major milestone for Indian football and further enhance the country's reputation as a destination for marquee international sporting events.