Brahim Diaz's Penalty Miss Goes Viral Once Again As Morocco Awarded AFCON Title After Senegal's Walk-Off Protest Controversy; VIDEO

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A moment that will go down in football history has thrust Brahim Diaz into the viral spotlight, but not for the usual reasons. During the highly controversial Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco national football team and Senegal national football team, Diaz’s daring Panenka penalty attempt was saved in dramatic fashion, and the clip of his stunned reaction has since spread across social media platforms.

The penalty came in the closing moments of regulation time after Senegal briefly walked off the pitch in protest of a late VAR‑awarded penalty, a disruption that eventually led the Confederation of African Football to later overturn the match result and award Morocco a 3‑0 win forfeit, stripping Senegal of the title.

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With pressure mounting and emotions high, Diaz elected to execute a cheeky Panenka, chipping the ball softly down the middle, but the attempt lacked conviction and was comfortably saved by Senegal’s goalkeeper. The miss immediately became a defining moment of the final, as social media users everywhere shared his priceless, almost disbelieving reaction to the failed kick.

What makes the incident even more striking is its timing and context: the goal could have swung momentum toward Morocco before extra time. Instead, Senegal went on to score and initially clinched the title on the pitch. Only weeks later was that outcome reversed due to sanctions over the walk‑off protest.