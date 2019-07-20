BPFL: Challenger go down fighting

Mumbai: A 10-man Challenger FC produced a spirited fighting performance but went down fighting 0-1 to ND2 Soccer Starz in a well-contested Group-B match of the 4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL), organised under the auspices of MDFA by the Borivali Sports Foundation and played at the St. Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West).

The Challenger despite playing with one player less, put up a resolute defence but also managed to create a series of chances which they failed to convert.

They seemed to tire towards the final moments and Soccer Starz took advantage of the situation and from a last-ditch effort managed to score the winning goal through Vicky Shah’s efforts.