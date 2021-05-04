Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director R K Sacheti passes away

New Delhi, May 4: The Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19. He was 56.

The long-serving administrator was fighting the dreaded infection at a hospital here for the past few days and was on ventilator support.

"With a deep sense of sorrow & grief, we inform you that Mr. RK Sacheti, ED (BFI) left for heavenly abode today morning, creating a huge void in the sports world," the BFI said in a statement.

BFI President Ajay Singh said Sacheti was the "life and soul" of the national federation.