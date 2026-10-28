Boss Is Watching! Two Employees Caught Enjoying Live Cricket At Work, Hilarious Escape Attempt Goes Viral During SA vs AUS 3rd Test | Video

Two Employees Caught Enjoying Live Cricket At Work | FanCode/X

The third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town produced an entertaining moment away from the action on the field, as two office workers were hilariously caught watching the match live from their desks. The incident quickly went viral on social media, with cricket fans finding the duo's reaction relatable as they scrambled to look busy after realising they were being shown on the stadium's giant screen.

The incident took place on Tuesday, October 27, during the opening day of the third and final Test of the series. With their office overlooking the iconic Newlands ground, the two employees appeared to be enjoying a perfect view of the action while sitting at their workstations. However, their attempt to follow the game without attracting attention took an unexpected turn when the live broadcast cameras focused on them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Two Employees Caught Enjoying Live Cricket At Work

The hilarious moment unfolded when the duo noticed themselves appearing on the giant replay screen inside the stadium. Realising that their cricket-watching session had been exposed to thousands of spectators, both workers immediately turned their chairs towards their computer screens and pretended to concentrate on their work. Their sudden change in behaviour made the sequence even funnier, as they attempted to convince everyone that they had been busy with office tasks all along.

While the office workers stole the spotlight off the field, South Africa and Australia were involved in a competitive contest in the series decider. Batting first, South Africa were bowled out for 329 in 82.3 overs. Marques Ackerman scored 95, while Aiden Markram contributed 78. David Bedingham added 50, and Marco Jansen made 52 to help the hosts post a challenging total. Australia's Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack with an impressive six-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 6/72. With the series level at 1-1, the third Test promised an intriguing battle, even as the two office workers provided cricket fans with an unexpected dose of humour.