Bombay Gymkhana Youth Snooker Open: S Shrikrishna survives

Mumbai: Tamil Nadu’s top seed S Shrikrishna had a tough opening round but managed to scrape past Gujarat’s Het Patel winning in five frames, 3-2, in a first round match of the Bombay Gymkhana Youth Snooker Open, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room, here on Monday. The Chennai-based Shrikrishna, faced quite a strong challenge from the Gujarat cueist Patel. Shrikrishna showed great composure with breaks of 48 (2nd frame) and 47 (5th) he quelled the spirited fight from Patel, before snatching a 61-80, 69-10, 101-45, 46-59 and 81-38 victory.

Khar Gymkhana’s fancied trio of Ishpreet Singh Chaddha, Sparsh Pherwani and Kreishh Gurbaxani were all on a roll and set the billiards buzzing with top quality performances to comfortably come through their first round matches.

Kreishh, produced an outstanding consistent performance as he compiled substantial breaks in all the three frames as he raced to 3-0 win against Rutuj Shah. Kreishh started with a composed 64 in the first and followed it up with a run of 33 and signed off with a superb effort of 70 in the third to complete an 84-1, 76-24 and 105-8.

Ishpreet fired in a break of 77 in the second frame, the best so far in the competition, as he tamed Vivek Nepali 3-0 (72-2, 94-2 and 103-64). On the side table, Sparsh, had little difficulty in defeating Bombay Gymkhana’s Harsh Sanghvi 3-0. After opening up a 2-0 lead, Sparsh rolled in a break of 64 to complete a 76-9, 70-19 and 93-0 win.

Results (Rd-1): S Shrikrishna bt H Patel 3-2 (61-80, 69(48)-101-45, 46-59, 81(47)-38); S Pherwani bt H Sanghvi 3-0 (76-9, 70-19, 93(64)-0); K Gurbaxani bt R Shah 3-0 (84(64)-1, 76(33)-24, 105(70)-8); I Singh Chaddha bt V Nepali 3-0 (72-2, 94(77)-2, 103(31)-64). Rd-2: T Khan bt A Kothari 3-0 (56-18, 47-44, 68-37); S Rathi bt L Pathare 3-0 (64-16, 46-40, 69-46); H Mago bt S Roy 3-1 (49-27, 62-20, 35-44, 73(33)-16); Vishwajeet Mohan bt Shubham Randhe 3-1 (52-44, 9-58(30), 56-32, 58-17); N Saigal bt S Karande 3-2 (64-14, 53-56, 48-13, 45-47, 75-46); A Khan bt C Gawde 3-1 (44-34, 37-47, 54-47, 59-45); R Razmi bt K Vora 3-0 (60-15, 55-13, 70-35); S Razmi bt Y Babania 3-0 (53-8, 65-37, 76-46).

- FPJ Sports Desk