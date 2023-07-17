Bombay Gymkhana Is The Only Club In The City Which Promotes Budding Sports Personnels

Bombay Gymkhana. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bombay Gymkhana and Mumbai sports are synonymous with each other as another year of sporting extravaganza will kick off from late next month.

This is the only club in the city which came into existence to promote sports in the city and the legacy is carried forward, according to Aga Raza Hussain, the president of the gymkhana.



“Our prime aim of the gymkhana was to promote sports when it began on June 19, 1875, and the legacy is on and growing year after year,” said Hussain, who has been the skipper of the Indian rugby team.



Many events, both sports and cultural are lined up for the coming months and the prime event will be the 90th year of the first Test match which was played in the country at this very venue.

Bombay Gymkhana was the famous venue of the India-Engand Test match in 1933:



The Test match was played between India and England in 1933, and the home side was led by CK Nayudu and Jardine led the England of the infamous bodyline tactics.



“This year being the 90th year we are planning to get a representative team from England (MCC) and our own, the five day bonanza of cricket which will be held between June 15-19,” stated the president. The Bombay Rugby Cup will be an addition besides others such as the Maharashtra state squash and football. Bombay Gymkhana is an institution with a rich tradition and history. At heart it is a sporting institution and has been host to a number of sporting events over the years.



This iconic institution is situated at the junction of two major venues, the Esplanade (now the Mahamati Gandhi Road) and Hornby Road (now Dadabhai Naoroji Road). This British-only Gymkhana in the pre-Independence era was designed by English architect, John Adams.

“Bombay Gymkhana promotes budding sports persons. If we find some talent in these kids we support them and take them to higher levels,” added Hussain, while adding that the gymkhana has produced many international athletes and have made the country proud