Bombay Gymkhana Honours Dilip Vengsarkar During 150th Anniversary Celebrations

Mr. Dilip Vengsarkar receiving a specially curated commemorative plaque from Bombay Gymkhana President, Mr. Sanjiv Saran Mehra in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket as part of the Club's 150th anniversary celebrations. |

As part of its ongoing 150th anniversary celebrations, Bombay Gymkhana, one of India’s most iconic and historic sporting institutions, recently paid a special tribute to former India Test cricket captain Dilip Vengsarkar for his outstanding and enduring contribution to Indian cricket.

Dilip Vengsarkar was felicitated with a specially curated commemorative plaque, crafted exclusively for this occasion. Former world No. 1 Test batsman (1986–88) is famed for three consecutive Test centuries at Lord’s. Nicknamed “Colonel,” he was celebrated for his classical technique, strong off-side play, and remarkable composure at the crease.

Beyond his achievements as a player, he has also earned widespread respect for his contributions to cricket administration and talent development in India.

The honour bestowed upon Dilip Vengsarkar aligns with the Club’s tradition of recognising individuals who have elevated Indian sport on the global stage.