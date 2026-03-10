'Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko...': Rinku Singh Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Securing T20 WC Trophy With Team India

Rinku Singh/Instagram

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh shared an emotional message remembering his late father, expressing how deeply he misses him in every moment of life. In a heartfelt post after Team India's T20 World Cup victory, Rinku wrote that even a single day without speaking to his father felt incomplete, and he struggles to imagine life ahead without him.

He reflected on the lessons his father taught him, saying, “Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai…. toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote.”

Rinku added that in every small and big happiness, his father’s absence would be felt: “Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa... bohot zyada.”

The post resonated with fans and fellow cricketers, highlighting Rinku’s deep emotional connection with his father and the motivation he drew from his teachings on duty and perseverance.

Rinku’s tribute is a touching reminder of the personal sacrifices and emotional strength behind every athlete’s journey, and how the memory of loved ones continues to inspire them both on and off the field.