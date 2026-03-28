BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar Refuses Free Tickets & Slams 'VIP Culture' Amid Ongoing IPL Row In Karnataka Assembly

IANS/X

The controversy over IPL ticket allocation in Karnataka has taken a new turn after senior BJP leader S. Suresh Kumar publicly refused to accept complimentary passes, sharply criticising what he called “VIP culture.” His stand comes amid a larger political row over demands by legislators for special access to matches.

The issue erupted ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, after MLAs across party lines sought free tickets and preferential treatment for matches in Bengaluru. The government, following discussions in the Assembly, moved quickly to arrange tickets through the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), with reports suggesting that each MLA would be allotted passes for the opening match.

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Refusing to accept the tickets, Suresh Kumar questioned the urgency with which the government acted on the matter. He expressed surprise that such a decision was prioritised within 24 hours of being raised in the Assembly, especially when larger public issues demand attention. Calling the move an example of “VIP culture,” he argued that elected representatives should not seek privileges that set them apart from ordinary citizens.

The broader controversy has already sparked intense debate, with some leaders defending the demand for VIP tickets as a matter of entitlement, while critics see it as a reflection of deep-rooted inequality in public life. The demand itself drew attention after legislators argued they should not have to stand in queues like ordinary citizens, further fuelling public backlash.