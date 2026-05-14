Bizarre! Surreal Scenes At Italian Open As Fireworks From Football Final Halt Tennis Match In Rome | Video

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The Italian Open witnessed one of the most bizarre interruptions in recent tennis history after fireworks from the nearby Coppa Italia final filled the Foro Italico with smoke and forced play to be suspended mid-match in Rome.

The surreal incident took place during the quarter-final clash between Italy’s Luciano Darderi and Spain’s Rafael Jodar. With Jodar leading 6-5 in the opening set, thick clouds of smoke suddenly drifted across the court from the neighbouring Stadio Olimpico, where Inter Milan had just defeated Lazio 2-0 in the Coppa Italia final celebrations.

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The smoke quickly engulfed the playing area, severely reducing visibility for players, officials and fans inside the stadium. Tournament organisers were also forced into action after the electronic line-calling system temporarily stopped functioning because of the haze caused by the fireworks. Officials eventually halted the match for nearly 20 minutes while waiting for the smoke to clear and for the technology to restart properly.

The interruption instantly went viral across social media, with tennis fans calling it one of the strangest delays ever seen during a professional match. Many compared the dramatic visuals to a football atmosphere rather than a tennis tournament, especially with fireworks celebrations from the Coppa Italia final spilling directly into the tennis venue next door.

Despite the disruption, organisers eventually resumed play once visibility improved and the electronic systems were restored. However, the incident once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of this year’s Italian Open, which has already been affected by weather delays, injuries and multiple on-court interruptions throughout the tournament.