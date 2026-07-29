Bizarre! Sheena Bathory Kisses Abby Montes During Heated Power Slap Face-Off Ahead Of Title Fight | Video

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The build-up to the first-ever women's featherweight championship bout in Power Slap took an unexpected turn after Sheena Bathory-Szabo kissed Abby Montes on the face during their official face-off. The dramatic moment immediately went viral on social media, adding another layer of intrigue to an already highly anticipated contest.

As the two competitors stood inches apart for the traditional staredown, Bathory suddenly leaned in and planted a kiss on Montes' face. While Montes remained composed, the unexpected gesture stunned those in attendance and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments leading into the event.

The championship clash is set to take place on Thursday, July 30, marking a significant milestone for Power Slap. Bathory-Szabo and Montes will compete to become the promotion's inaugural women's featherweight champion, making history regardless of the outcome.

The heated face-off has only intensified the rivalry between the two athletes. Fans online have been divided over Bathory's mind games, with some viewing it as a clever psychological tactic while others believe it crossed the line. Either way, the incident has generated even more attention for the landmark bout.

With emotions running high and history on the line, all eyes will now be on Thursday's championship showdown. Whether the pre-fight antics have any impact inside the arena remains to be seen, but the rivalry between Sheena Bathory-Szabo and Abby Montes has undoubtedly become one of the biggest talking points ahead of Power Slap's first women's featherweight title fight.