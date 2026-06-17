Bizarre Scenes! Sprinkler Malfunction Causes Halftime Drama In Norway vs Iraq Clash At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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A bizarre incident briefly stole the spotlight during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between Norway and Iraq when a sprinkler malfunction disrupted halftime proceedings at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. While fans were still discussing Norway’s strong first-half performance, stadium staff suddenly found themselves dealing with an unexpected water problem on the pitch.

The malfunction occurred near the goal where Norwegian star Erling Haaland had scored twice to help his side take a 2-1 lead into the break. A sprinkler located close to the penalty area began spraying a large stream of water for several seconds, creating concern about potential damage to the playing surface.

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Groundskeepers quickly rushed onto the field to contain the issue. To prevent further flooding, the stadium's sprinkler system was shut down, while staff used buckets and tools to spread the accumulated water across other parts of the pitch. The affected area reportedly showed signs of discoloration as workers worked against the clock to restore playing conditions.

Fortunately, the situation was brought under control before the second half began. By the time both teams returned from the dressing rooms, the damaged section of turf had been repaired sufficiently and appeared normal, allowing the match to continue without any further interruptions.

The unusual halftime drama added an unexpected chapter to a match that ultimately belonged to Norway. Led by Haaland’s two-goal display, the Scandinavian side secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Iraq in their World Cup opener, marking a memorable return to football’s biggest stage after a 28-year absence.