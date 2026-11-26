Referee Accused Of Being Drunk During AFC Champions League Match | Eri1806/X

Football witnessed an extraordinary controversy during the AFC Champions League Two clash between Al Jazira and Gol Gohar after referee Hanna Hattab was removed from officiating duties at half-time following accusations of being drunk. The bizarre incident unfolded during Wednesday's encounter in Abu Dhabi on November 25, with the visiting Iranian side reportedly threatening to abandon the match if the referee continued in charge.

The controversy began in the 32nd minute when Hattab made a baffling decision after a foul on Gol Gohar midfielder Ali Asghar Ashouri. The Syrian official initially stopped play before calling Al Jazira goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu and surprisingly showing him a yellow card, despite the goalkeeper having no apparent involvement in the incident. The decision left players from both teams visibly confused, while the referee eventually consulted the fourth official and withdrew the booking.

Referee Accused Of Being Drunk During AFC Champions League Match

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However, the incident triggered an angry reaction from Gol Gohar's dugout. Head coach Mehdi Rahmati was reportedly heard shouting, "He's drunk!" while questioning the referee's conduct. The Iranian side grew increasingly frustrated with the officiating and raised concerns with the match officials and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The allegations of alcohol consumption, however, remain unverified.

The situation escalated during half-time when Gol Gohar reportedly warned that its players would refuse to return to the pitch unless Hattab was replaced. Following the intervention, the Syrian referee did not return for the second half, with the fourth official taking charge of the remaining proceedings. The match eventually resumed after the change, avoiding a potential abandonment.

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After the match, Gol Gohar team manager Heydar Afsari spoke about the extraordinary situation and claimed that the referee was not in a normal state. "The referee against Al Jazira was not in a normal state, and even Al Jazira's players told us the same thing," Afsari said. He further revealed that the club had immediately informed the match officials and warned them that the team would not continue playing if the situation remained unchanged.

Afsari also alleged that another controversial decision involved Al Jazira midfielder Joao Milson, claiming that the player should have been sent off after committing a second foul. However, according to the team manager, the referee instead recorded the booking against the opposing goalkeeper. Despite the controversy, Al Jazira managed to secure a 1-0 victory, with Anderson Talisca scoring the decisive goal in the 40th minute.

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