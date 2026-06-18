Bizarre Scenes! Ghana Spectator's White Powder Gesture Sparks 'Black Magic' Speculation Among Fans At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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A Ghana supporter has gone viral on social media after being spotted blowing what appeared to be white powder during Ghana's FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match against Panama. The unusual moment was captured on television cameras and quickly circulated online, sparking widespread discussion among football fans.

Many social media users speculated that the fan was performing a form of traditional ritual or "black magic" in an attempt to influence the outcome of the match. The clip gained traction shortly after Ghana secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama, with some supporters jokingly linking the fan's actions to the team's winning result.

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The incident generated a range of reactions online, with some viewers treating it as a light-hearted and humorous moment, while others debated the role of superstition and traditional beliefs in football culture. Similar stories have surfaced at major tournaments in the past, often becoming talking points among fans.

However, there is currently no evidence to support claims that the fan was performing any form of black magic or ritual. The nature of the white powder and the reason behind the gesture remain unknown, and the speculation circulating online has not been independently verified.

While Ghana's victory was ultimately decided on the pitch, the viral clip has added another memorable off-field storyline to the World Cup. As discussions continue across social media, the incident serves as a reminder of how quickly unusual moments can capture global attention during football's biggest tournament.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.