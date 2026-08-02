Bizarre Scenes! Fans Light Flares As Uros Medic Scores Explosive 30-Second KO At UFC Belgrade | Video

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Uros Medic delivered a sensational performance in front of his home crowd, knocking out Daniel Rodriguez in just 30 seconds at the UFC's historic first-ever event in Belgrade, Serbia. The electric atmosphere inside the arena reached another level as fans lit flares and roared in celebration while their hometown favourite secured one of the fastest victories of the night.

From the opening bell, Medic wasted no time imposing himself. The Serbian lightweight charged forward aggressively, catching Rodriguez with a powerful combination before unleashing a barrage of strikes that forced the referee to step in just half a minute into the contest. The emphatic finish sent the crowd into a frenzy, with supporters celebrating wildly as Medic extended his reputation as one of the division's most exciting finishers.

The unforgettable knockout was made even more special by the passionate Serbian fans, who created a football-like atmosphere throughout the event. Red flares illuminated sections of the arena as chants echoed around the venue, making UFC's debut in Belgrade a memorable spectacle for fighters and fans alike.

Following the victory, Medic soaked in the emotional moment, celebrating with the crowd that had backed him from start to finish. Fighting on home soil for the first time in the UFC, the Serbian star admitted the support gave him extra motivation to produce a statement performance.

The stunning 30-second stoppage instantly went viral across social media, with fans praising both Medic's explosive display and the incredible atmosphere generated by the Belgrade crowd. UFC's first event in Serbia ended with a highlight-reel finish that will be remembered as one of the promotion's most memorable international debuts.