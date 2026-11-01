Bizarre Scenes! Elderly Man Scoots Across Sight Screen Mid-Match, Brett Randell Forced To Abort Run-Up As Akash Deep Waits | Video

Elderly Man Scoots Across Sight Screen Mid-Match | cricketdistrict/X

An unusual incident brought the action to a brief halt during the second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch after an elderly man was spotted riding his mobility scooter across the sight screen. The unexpected interruption left New Zealand A bowler Brett Randell with little choice but to stop midway through his run-up as India A batter Akash Deep waited at the crease.

The incident occurred just as Randell was preparing to deliver the ball to Akash Deep. However, before the New Zealand A pacer could complete his run-up, an elderly man suddenly appeared on his mobility scooter and passed across the sight screen, directly entering the batter's line of vision.

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Elderly Man Scoots Across Sight Screen Mid-Match

Deep immediately stopped the bowler midway through his run-up as the man continued scooting across the area. The unexpected sight left the players momentarily distracted, with the delivery having to wait until the obstruction was cleared.

The unusual interruption provided an amusing moment during the four-day encounter, as the elderly spectator appeared to be making his way across the ground on his scooter without realising that he had interrupted the proceedings. The incident also highlighted how even the most unexpected situations can bring a cricket match to a temporary standstill.

While cricket matches are usually interrupted by weather conditions, pitch inspections or spectators entering the playing area, this particular incident stood out because of the elderly man's unexpected ride across the sight screen. The moment quickly became a talking point, offering a lighthearted break from the action between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch.