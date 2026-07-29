Bizarre Scenes At CWG 2026! Officials Use Water Removal Machine As Heavy Rain Disrupts Women's High Jump Final | Video

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Torrential rain created extraordinary scenes during the women's high jump final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, forcing officials to battle the elements in an unusual way. As heavy showers lashed the athletics venue, organisers deployed a specialised water removal machine designed to clear standing water from sports turf and other surfaces, in a bid to keep the competition safe and running.

The bizarre moment quickly caught the attention of spectators, with officials pushing the machine across the soaked landing area and surrounding competition zone while rain continued to pour. The equipment, typically used to remove excess water from playing surfaces, was pressed into service as puddles formed due to the relentless downpour.

Weather played a major role throughout the evening session, affecting several track and field events. The high jump competition proved particularly challenging, with athletes having to contend with slippery conditions, wet equipment and repeated interruptions as officials worked to improve safety. Despite the efforts, the rain continued to make conditions far from ideal.

The unusual sight of ground staff using the water removal machine in the middle of an international athletics final soon became a talking point on social media. Fans praised the organisers' determination to keep the event going while also expressing amusement at the lengths officials had to go to in order to manage the weather.

While the relentless rain added an unexpected twist to the women's high jump final, it also highlighted the unpredictable nature of outdoor athletics. Despite the difficult conditions, organisers and athletes adapted as best they could, with the competition continuing after officials made every effort to minimise the impact of the waterlogged surface.