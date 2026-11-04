Bizarre Scenes! Arshdeep Singh's Fiery Delivery Breaks Jacob Duffy's Helmet, But Bails Remain Intact In Dramatic Moment During IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video

Arshdeep Singh's Fiery Delivery Breaks Jacob Duffy's Helmet | X

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh produced a frightening moment during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, when his fierce delivery struck Jacob Duffy's helmet and damaged it. However, despite the impact of the delivery, the bails remained intact, adding an unusual twist to the incident.

The incident occurred when Arshdeep bowled a sharp delivery that caught Duffy by surprise. The New Zealand batter was unable to evade the ball, which struck his helmet with considerable force. The impact damaged the helmet, and a part of it fell, but the stumps remained undisturbed, and the bails did not fall.

Arshdeep Singh's Fiery Delivery Breaks Jacob Duffy's Helmet

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The moment caught the attention of players and spectators, highlighting the pace and aggression with which Arshdeep was bowling. The Indian left-arm pacer has established himself as a key member of India's bowling attack and is known for his ability to trouble batters with his swing, variations and sharp deliveries.

The incident also provided a reminder of the importance of protective equipment in international cricket, particularly when fast bowlers generate significant pace and bounce. Duffy's helmet took the brunt of the impact, while the stumps and bails remained untouched.

Arshdeep's fiery spell added another talking point to the opening ODI as India looked to dominate New Zealand on their home turf.