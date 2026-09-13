Bizarre! Mikel Arteta Tries To Hug Referee After Getting Booked During Arsenal's Win Over Sunderland | Video

Mikel Arteta Tries To Hug Referee After Getting Booked | NoContextEPL/X

Mikel Arteta produced a bizarre moment on the touchline during Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Sunderland after the Gunners manager was booked for stepping outside his technical area. The Spaniard appeared to respond to the yellow card by trying to hug referee John Brooks, leaving fans amused by the unusual reaction.

Arteta is known for his animated presence on the touchline and regularly operates close to the limits of what is permitted inside the technical area. Against Sunderland, however, he crossed the line and was eventually cautioned by Brooks during the first half at the Stadium of Light.

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After being shown the yellow card, Arteta appeared to move towards Brooks and attempted to embrace the referee. Brooks did not appear interested in returning the gesture, with Arteta eventually abandoning the attempt as the incident added another unusual chapter to the Arsenal manager’s touchline antics.

The booking was not the only moment of frustration for Arteta during the match. He was furious when Sunderland were awarded a penalty in the second half, but Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saved Enzo Le Fee’s spot-kick. Bruno Guimaraes then put Arsenal ahead with a long-range strike before Bukayo Saka converted a stoppage-time penalty to seal a 2-0 victory.

The win maintained Arsenal’s perfect start to their Premier League campaign, while Arteta’s attempted hug became one of the most entertaining moments of the match. Despite his animated behaviour on the sidelines, the Arsenal boss saw his team leave Sunderland with all three points and another clean sheet.