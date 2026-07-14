Bizarre! Erling Haaland Returns Home With Special 'Raccoon' Souvenir After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit | Video

Erling Haaland/Instagram

Erling Haaland's unforgettable 2026 FIFA World Cup journey ended in heartbreak on the pitch but with an unexpected souvenir that has taken social media by storm. The Norway striker returned home carrying a taxidermied raccoon holding a whiskey bottle after his country's quarterfinal exit, leaving fans amused by his quirky purchase from the United States.

Norway's dream run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, but Haaland remained one of the tournament's biggest stars. As he landed back in Oslo, cameras captured the Manchester City forward walking through the airport with a designer bag in one hand and the unusual stuffed raccoon in the other.

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The 25-year-old embraced the viral moment with his trademark humor. Posting on social media, Haaland joked, "It followed me home," before asking fans to help name his new companion through an Instagram poll. The options included "Cowboy," "Ranger," "TEX," and "R.O.W. (Raccoon on Wheels)," further fueling online engagement.

Reports also revealed that the taxidermied "Whiskey Raccoon" carries a hefty price tag of around $750. Following Haaland's purchase, the unusual souvenir quickly became an internet sensation, with fans praising the Norwegian star's fun-loving personality and unique sense of style.

Although Norway fell short of a historic semifinal appearance, Haaland's performances throughout the World Cup earned widespread admiration. He later reflected on the tournament by thanking supporters and describing the experience as life-changing, ensuring his World Cup memories extended far beyond his goals on the field.