Bizarre! Aryna Sabalenka Hilariously Dunks Her Head Inside Cooler After Beating Elena Rybakina At Indian Wells; Video

TheTennisLetter/X

Aryna Sabalenka delivered not just a spectacular win but also a memorable funny moment at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, US. After securing her long‑awaited women’s singles title with a thrilling 3–6, 6–3, 7–6(6) victory over Elena Rybakina in the final, Sabalenka capped off her huge win with an amusing celebration that quickly went viral online.

In one of the most talked‑about scenes post‑final, the world No. 1 was seen sticking her head into a cooler on court, seemingly to cool off after the brutal desert heat and the intense battle in the final. The quirky moment showed a lighter side to the fiery competitor, who looked relieved and playful as she dunked her head into the ice‑filled cooler, delighting fans and commentators alike.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The celebration came after Sabalenka overcame a challenging match in the California sun, where temperatures soared and physical endurance was tested. The cooler moment quickly spread across social media, with fans laughing and sharing clips of the unconventional post‑victory ritual.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked No. 1 in the women’s game, has announced her engagement to entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis, delighting fans worldwide. Sabalenka revealed the news on Instagram with a short video capturing the romantic moment of the proposal and a close‑up of their stunning engagement rings. She captioned the post, “You & me, forever 3.3.26”, marking March 3, 2026, as the day they pledged lifelong commitment.

Sabalenka and Frangulis first sparked romance in 2024 after a business‑linked connection brought them together, and he has been a constant presence at her matches ever since, often supporting her from courtside.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The engagement comes as Sabalenka prepares for her Indian Wells campaign, adding a personal joy to what has already been a remarkable season on the court for the four‑time Grand Slam champion.

Fans reacted with excitement to the public proposal video, celebrating one of tennis’s most successful and charismatic players entering a new chapter off the court.