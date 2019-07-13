Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra: JVPG ‘Mafia’, Surgical Strikers to clash in semi-finals

Mumbai: Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana outfit JVPG ‘Mafia’ and North India Association’s NIA ‘Surgical Strikers’ scored contrasting victories to set up a clash in the semi-finals of the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra organised Otters-BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2019.

Results – quarter-finals: NIA Surgical Strikers bt CG Derek Decapitare 3-0 (D Gangwani (+40) bt V Nair (+40) 113-71; H Vyas (+50) bt Melwyn Vaz (+45) 92-85; R Chandan/ R Gupta (+29) bt K Vaz/ R Fernandes (+27) 76-50). JVPG Mafia bt Radio Dragons 3-2 (A Padhye (+10) lost R Razmi (+20) 58-86; A Raja/ R Patel (+24) bt N Razmi/ A Mahajan (+23) 58-50; K Saraf (+40) bt S Chhabria (+45) 77-59; A Padhye lost R Razmi 51-80; Adit R (+40) bt N Razmi (+35) 97-67). Trinidade ‘trick Wayne Trinidade’s brilliant hat-trick was the feature of Castle Boys huge 5-0 win against PIFA Colaba Under-17 in a First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League. Maitreiya Patil and Saurabh Gagre scored the other two goals for Castle Boys. Yelstyn D’Souza and Mohit Gatty netted one goal each.

- FPJ Sports Desk