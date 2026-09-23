'Bihar Boys United By Cricket': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gifts Jersey To Japan's Cricketer Abhishek Anand; Poses With Ishan Kishan

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gifts Jersey To Japan's Cricketer Abhishek Anand | Abhishek Anand/Instagram

Bihar-born cricketer Abhishek Anand shared a special moment with fellow Bihar cricketers Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Japan's clash against India, celebrating their shared roots and love for the sport.

Anand, who represents the Japan national cricket team, posed alongside Kishan and Sooryavanshi following the match. The meeting became even more memorable after Anand received a jersey from teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Sharing pictures of the moment on social media, Anand highlighted the connection between the three cricketers despite representing different teams. He captioned the post, "Different jerseys, same roots. Bihar boys united by cricket."

While Kishan has established himself as one of India's prominent wicketkeeper-batters, Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the most talked-about young cricketers from Bihar. Anand, meanwhile, has taken a different route in his cricketing journey by representing Japan at the international level.

The post offered a glimpse of the bond shared by cricketers from the same state, with Anand, Kishan and Sooryavanshi coming together after the India-Japan encounter to celebrate their Bihar connection beyond national-team rivalries.