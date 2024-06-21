BIG UPDATE! Pakistan Captain Babar Azam To Sue Senior Journalist Mubashir Luqman For Accusing Him Of Match-Fixing: Report

Babar Azam has decided to sue the senior Pakistan journalist. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has decided on his course of action against senior journalist Mubashir Luqman for levelling some explosive allegations against him recently. According to a journalist named Imran Siddique, Babar has decided to sue Luqman for claiming that he fixed international matches and received expensive gifts in return.

In his recent video released on social media, the veteran anchor claimed that Babar received Audi E-Tron as a gift from his brother and was acquired from questionable bookies. Besides that, Luqman claimed that the 29-year-old has also got apartments in Australia and New Zealand.

Luqman released the video after Pakistan lost to USA and huffed and puffed to victory against Ireland in New York in a low-scoring contest. In the process, they suffered a premature exit from the tournament.

Exclusive Breaking



Babar Azam decided to sue Anchor Mubashir Luqman who accused him in youtube Video



He already consult his lawyers pic.twitter.com/GW4s1rv1Mx — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) June 21, 2024

These are serious allegations on Babar Azam from senior journalist Mubashir Luqman.

Investigation should be done by PCB.

More to come in upcoming days...#WT20_2024 pic.twitter.com/o1ji2JlApd — Cric mate (@cricmatee07) June 19, 2024

Babar Azam hints at stepping down as captain after T20 World Cup 2024 debacle:

Following Pakistan's consolation victory over Ireland, Babar revealed that he had no clue why he was given the captaincy after he stepped down voluntarily in 2013. While the Lahore-born cricketer strongly hinted at quitting captaincy again, he left the final decision in the hands of PCB.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"When I gave up the captaincy [in 2023], I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision."

The senior players are likely to be rested for the Test series against Bangladesh.