Big Golf Coming To Mumbai: Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship Adds To City's Golfing Legacy

Mr. Kapil Dev, President, DP World PGTI (centre) with Mr. Prashant Ruia, Group Chief Executive, Essar Group (second from right), Mr. Suresh Sundaram, Director, Essar Group (second from left), Mr. Amit Bajaj, MD & Global Head – Corporate Affairs & Public Policy, Essar (extreme left) and Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI (extreme right), soon after the partnership announcement | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai is set for a major boost to professional golf with the addition of the Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship to the DP World PGTI calendar in January 2027. Coming close on the heels of the CIDCO Open in Navi Mumbai in December 2026, the two tournaments will bring leading Indian professionals to the region within a month, with a combined prize purse of ₹3 crore.

The inaugural Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship, carrying a ₹2 crore purse, will be staged at the historic Willingdon Sports Club from January 12 to 15, 2027. Established through a five-year partnership between DP World PGTI and Essar Foundation, it will become an annual fixture through 2031. A Pro-Am is scheduled for January 10.

The championship honours the late Shashi Ruia, who co-founded Essar with his brother Ravi and had a lifelong passion for golf. His son Prashant Ruia recalled accompanying his father to golf courses and the happiness he found in the game. The tournament will carry that personal passion forward as a lasting sporting tribute.

Willingdon Sports Club occupies a special place in Bombay's golfing history. Golf has been played in the city since the 19th century, with Willingdon and Bombay Presidency Golf Club emerging as two of its best-known golfing institutions. Both helped shape organised golf in India. The Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship brings a major new professional tournament to this historic setting.

Mumbai is no stranger to professional golf. The CG Open at Bombay Presidency Golf Club was a prominent fixture on the DP World PGTI calendar for over a decade from 2007 onwards. The city's golfing tradition now gains fresh momentum with two major championships scheduled within weeks of each other.

The ₹1 crore CIDCO Open will be held at Kharghar Valley Golf Course in Navi Mumbai from December 15 to 18, 2026. The tournament returns after its inaugural edition in December 2025, won by Veer Ahlawat. While the CIDCO Open extends professional golf's reach into Navi Mumbai, the Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship brings a major new event to the heart of the city's established golfing community.

The two championships are equally significant for Indian professional golf. With ₹3 crore in prize money, they offer more competitive opportunities, help players sustain their earnings and provide a chance to improve their Tour rankings. For emerging professionals, regular tournaments are vital to building a viable career, gaining experience against established players and progressing towards international competition.

DP World PGTI President Kapil Dev has stressed the importance of such tournaments in developing young talent. He pointed to Pranavi Urs' Asian Games gold medal as an example of how sporting achievements can inspire a new generation of golfers.

DP World PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl has highlighted the golfing potential of Mumbai and the surrounding region, extending towards Lonavala and Pune. Essar's five-year commitment, alongside CIDCO's continued support, gives the professional circuit stronger backing and the prospect of regular high-value tournaments.

For Mumbai, the two championships build on a golfing tradition spanning generations. For Indian professionals, they bring more opportunities to compete, sustain their careers and progress towards international competition.

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