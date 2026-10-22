Big Blow To IND W! Renuka Thakur Ruled Out Of Zimbabwe ODI Series, Jintimani Kalita Named Replacement | X

India Women's Cricket Team made a change to their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe after fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur was ruled out of the series. Jintimani Kalita has been named as her replacement by the Women's Selection Committee.

According to the BCCI, Renuka is still building up the bowling workload required to play 50-over cricket at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. She will therefore miss the ODI series, which begins in Vadodara on Friday (October 23).

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Jintimani was part of India's recently concluded T20I series in Raipur. She has travelled with the team to Vadodara ahead of the three ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Assam Cricket Association Congratulates

Assam Cricket Association also shared a social media post after the announcement. It said, "Congratulations to Assam’s Jintimani Kalita on being named as a replacement for Renuka Singh Thakur in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe."

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The post further stated, "Assam Cricket Association wishes Jintimani the very best as she joins the Women's Indian squad for the ODI series and looks forward to seeing her make the most of this opportunity on the international stage."

India vs Zimbabwe ODI Series: Schedule

India and Zimbabwe will play three ODIs, with all matches scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST in Vadodara.

The first ODI will be played on October 23, followed by the second match on October 25. The third and final ODI is scheduled for October 28.

India's Updated ODI Squad

Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare and Jintimani Kalita.