Big Blow To Gujarat Titans! Sai Sudharsan Retired Hurt After Blow To The Hand At Eden Gardens

Gujarat Titans suffered a major blow in their game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Opening batter Sai Sudharsan copped a blow to his hand off Kartik Tyagi in the third over. The left-hander fell to the ground in pain and received treatment from the physio, before retiring hurt on Saturday.

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The incident took place during Gujarat Titans’ innings when Tyagi bowled a sharp short-of-length delivery angled down the leg side at 138kph. Sudharsan attempted a pull shot but was early into it as the ball struck his left elbow and hand area. Despite the painful blow, the left-hander somehow managed to complete a single as the ball rolled towards backward square leg.

Immediately after finishing the run, Sudharsan collapsed to the ground in visible discomfort and quickly removed his gloves while clutching his arm. He also lost grip of his bat during the shot, highlighting the impact of the delivery. The GT physio rushed onto the field to assess the opener as players from both sides looked concerned.

After receiving treatment, Sudharsan was unable to continue and walked off retired hurt, dealing a major blow to Gujarat Titans in an important stage of the contest. Fans at Eden Gardens applauded the youngster as he slowly made his way back to the dugout.

The extent of the injury is yet to be officially confirmed by Gujarat Titans management.