Bhilai Steel start on a winning note

Mumbai: Chhattisgarh outfit Bhilai Steel Plant ground out a hard-fought 2-1 victory against a determined Mumbai Vets in a Women’s Open second round match of the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament 2023, played at the Gymkhana’s turf late on Wednesday evening. The feature of Bhilai Steel Plants' win was the twin strikes from Manisha Dhawal, which helped secure their win, while Mumbai Vets scored the lone goal through Wilma Kanan’s efforts.

Earlier, in a boys under-14 quarterfinal match, Jordan Desmond was in good scoring form and proved to be the hero as he notched up a hat-trick of goals in leading St. Stanislaus, Bandra to a 3-1 win against Our Lady of Egypt, Kalina. Skeith D’Mello scored the lone goal for the Kalina lads.

In a Girls’ under-14 quarter-final match, Carmel of St. Joseph, Bandra defeated SBOA SC by a comfortable 3-1 margin. Isha Pawar netted a brace of goals and Taleesa Vaz scored one for the winners, while Shrawani Wahalkar pulled one back for the losers.

In a tense and thrilling Men’s Open second round encounter, Union Bank of India scored a fighting 6-5 win against a youthful Don Bosco Academy. For Union Bank, Aamid Khan scored two goals while Advait Nachappa, Navin Kheratkal, Suraj Sahi and Bhim Batala all struck one each to seal the win, while Mario Fernandes, Kenan Pereira, Danroy Fonseca, Saurabh Mayekar and Neel Amin scored one each for the Academy side.

Dr. Antonio DaSilva 5 (Aamod Ghade 2, Neel Bhalekar, Salman Khan, Amogh Gawde) beat Don Bosco, Matunga ‘B’ 1 (Sufian Mulla).

Women Open (2nd round): Sports Authority of India White 9 (Himanshi Y. 4, Abhilasha K. Abhilata A.S., Aishwarya R., Sonali B., Monika M.) beat Hockey Navi Mumbai 0.

Sea View SC 5 (Reshma Mahadik 2, Madhavi Patel 2, Payal Sawant) beat Sports Authority of India Blue 4 (Kushi G. 2, Kavita P., Nilam P.).

Central Railway 5 Preeti Dubey 2, Yogita Bora 2, Raju Ranwan) beat Warriors SC 0.

CTC Red 4 (Taleb Shah, Harish S., Manpreet Singh, Devinder Walmiki) beat Ave Maria SC 2 (Anup Walmiki, Vikram Singh).