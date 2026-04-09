'Bh*****d': Ashish Nehra's Explosive Reaction Goes Viral After Shubman Gill's Run-Out Attempt Turns Into Costly Overthrow During DC vs GT IPL 2026 Match; Video

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Ashish Nehra, head coach of Gujarat Titans, found himself in the spotlight during their Indian Premier League 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals after a candid on-field reaction was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

The moment occurred during a tense phase of the match when GT skipper Shubman Gill produced a sharp throw aimed at the stumps in an attempt to effect a run-out. While the throw initially seemed on target and even made contact with the stumps, the ball deflected away, resulting in an overthrow and allowing the opposition to pick up extra runs.

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As the sequence unfolded, cameras panned towards the Gujarat Titans dugout where Nehra’s animated reaction summed up the frustration of the moment. The former India pacer was visibly exasperated and was heard uttering an expletive in Hindi by saying, "Bh*****d,' a raw response that resonated with many fans familiar with the intensity of high-pressure cricket situations.

The clip quickly made its way onto social media, with users sharing and reacting to Nehra’s unfiltered emotion. While some viewers found humor in the relatability of his reaction, others highlighted how such moments reflect the passion and competitiveness that define the IPL.

Incidents like these are not uncommon in a tournament as intense as the IPL, where split-second moments can significantly impact the outcome of a game. A near-perfect effort turning into an expensive mistake is often enough to draw strong reactions from players and coaching staff alike.