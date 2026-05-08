Bhavna Khade's Hat-Trick Powers Union Bank To 3-1 Win In St Peter's Cup Hockey Tournament 2026 |

Mumbai, May 8: Energetic and opportunistic forward Bhavna Khade played a stellar role scoring a hat-trick of goals which helped Union Bank of India record an impressive 3-1 win against Republicans SC Orange in a Women’s Elite League match of the St. Peter's Cup Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the SPYC and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf, Bandra on Friday.

Kashish Sheikh scored Republicans lone goal.

Later, Union Bank of India carved out a hard-fought 1-0 win against Mumbai Port Authority in Men’s Elite League match. Santosh Bhosle scored the all-important winning goal for the bankers.

Read Also Hardik Pandya Arrives In Raipur With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Skipping Travel With MI Ahead...

Results - Women’s Elite: Union Bank of India 3 (Bhavana Khade 3) beat Republicans SC Orange 1 (Kashish Sheikh).

SAI White 2 (Laldintluangi S., Akanksha Pal) beat Western Railway 1 (Sonia Singh).

Women Seniors: NBCS 'B' 2 (Kushi M., Divya Patil) beat Duruelo SC 1 (Anushka Salvi).

Men's Senior: Companeroes SC 2 (Moses Alexander, Cristiano Correia) beat Hockey Mira Road 0.

Men's Elite: Republicans SC 0 drew with Western 0.

Union Bank of India 1 (Santosh Bhosle) beat Mumbai Port Authority 0.