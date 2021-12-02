Bhavesh scores hat-trick as Karnataka Amateurs win 4-2

Bhavesh Rao cashed in on the chances that came his way to record a hat-trick that helped Karnataka Amateurs Sports Club put it across Jai Bharat Sports Club by a comfortable 4-2 margin in a quarterfinal match of the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA)-organised 14th Adv AR Kudrolli memorial knockout football tournament played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

In the second match of the day, Star of Canara Sports Club rallied from a 0-1 deficit to get the better of Mangalore Blues Sports Club by a 3-1 scoreline. Mangalore Blues took an early lead through Akshay Devadiga, but their joy was short-lived as Star of Canara striker Viraj Shetty scored the equalizer and the teams went into the break tied 1-all.

In the second half, Akshay Rathod helped Star of Canara snatch the lead before Brendon Picardo struck the third goal to complete the winning tally for the winners.

Results Star of Canara SC 3 (Viraj Shetty, Akshay Rathod, Brendon Picardo) bt Mangalore Blues SC 1 (Akshay Devadiga); Karnataka Amateurs SC 4 (Bhavesh Rao 3, Allen Thomas) beat Jai Bharat SC 2 (Saumil Damor, Rayan Gracias)

