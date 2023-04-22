Bhaskar Thakur Memorial Trophy Cricket Tournament: Shreyas all-round show in Victory CC triumph

The triumphant Victory Cricket Club players and coaching staff proudly pose with their trophy along with Chief Guest Lalchand Rajput, a former Indian cricketer and Chairman of MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee, MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik, MCA Joint Secretary Deepak Patil and other dignitaries at the prize distribution function. |

Mumbai: All-rounder Shreyas Khilare's solid knock of 92 runs and his impressive bowling spell of claiming 3 wickets for 27 runs was the highlights of Victory Cricket Club clinching a fighting 20-run victory against Dashing Sports Club in the final of the Boys’ Under-12 finals of the MCA Bhaskar Thakur Memorial Trophy Cricket Tournament, played at the P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive.

Choosing to bat first, Victory CC powered by the composed batting of opening bat Khilare who smashed 7 boundaries during his 101-ball innings and captain and opener Harsh Kadam’s half-century effort of 67 runs went on to pile up a modest total of 182 for the loss of 3 wickets from their stipulated 35 overs. Khilare and Harsh batted confidently and were associated in a 138 run partnership for the first wicket in 29 overs which boosted the total.

Dashing SC’s all-rounder Arjun Dadar was the star performer for his team as he was the only successful bowler to pick two wickets for 47 runs.

In response the Dashing CC opening pair of Arhaan Patel who batted steadily to score a 61-ball 43 runs and skipper Arham Jain 20 runs provided the team an ideal start as they scored 52 runs for the first. Thereafter, Dashing CC lost wickets rather quickly before lower order Arjun to some extent defied the rival bowling attack with a gutsy innings, but he ran out of partners and lost the match. Arjun remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 37 runs and all his valiant efforts went in vain.

Chief Guest Lalchand Rajput, a former Indian cricketer and Chairman of MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee, presented the glittering ‘Champions’ trophy to the victorious Victory CC players and the runners-up trophy to the losing finalists Dashing CC.

Shreyas Khilare for his outstanding performances with both bat and ball was adjudged the ‘Player of the Final’ and received a handsome trophy.

Brief scores – Final: Victory CC 182 for 3 wickets, 35 overs (Shreyas Khilare 92 (101-balls, 7x4), Harsh Kadam 67 (93-balls, 7x4); Arjun Dadarkar 2 for 47) beat Dashing SC 162 all out, 34.1 overs (Arhaan Patel 43 (62-balls, 4x4), Arjun Dadarkar 37 (37-balls, 3x4), Arham Jain 20; Shreyas Khilare 3 for 27, Vivian Nadar 2 for 21, Darshan Rathod 2 for 23). Result: Victory CC won by 20 runs.

Player of the Final: Shreyas Khilare (Victory CC).