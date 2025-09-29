'Bharat Is Destined To Win No Matter Which Field': Union HM Amit Shah As India Beats Pakistan To Win Asia Cup 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on late Sunday hailed India's triumph in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. | X @DrSJaishankar

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on late Sunday hailed India's triumph in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and emphasised that "Bharat is destined to win no matter which field".

In a post shared on X, Shah said, "A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field."

Meanwhile, following Team India's win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Team India. PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also congratulated Team India. In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "Congrats to Team India on winning the Asia Cup. New India delivers."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on late Sunday night congratulated Team India on their emphatic victory over Pakistan to clinch the Asia Cup final and stated that India's "historic" victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi CM said, "From the bottom of my heart, my congratulations to the entire Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup. India's historic victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India."

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma's clutch knock of 69* and his useful half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped India to their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title including the ODI editions, with a successful, yet a tense run-chase of 147 runs against Pakistan in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

With this win, India has not only won the Asia Cup, but also ended the tournament undefeated against Pakistan, starting with a seven-wicket win in group stage, six-wicket win in the Super Four phase and capping it all off with a five-wicket win in the title clash.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed. However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 due to an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29). However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring back India to the game. Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was featuring in his first Asia Cup match, got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball.

