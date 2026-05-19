'Bhaisahab, Yeh Kis Line Main Aa Gaye Aap?': Suresh Raina Turns Makeup Artist For R. Ashwin During CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match | Video

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The IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium delivered entertainment both on and off the field, with a light-hearted moment involving former CSK stars Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin winning over fans.

During the TV broadcast segment at Chepauk, former India batter Suresh Raina was seen hilariously helping out Ravichandran Ashwin with his makeup ahead of their on-air appearance. The fun interaction quickly grabbed attention on social media, with fans enjoying the nostalgic chemistry between two of Chennai Super Kings’ most beloved cricketers.

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As Ashwin prepared for broadcasting duties, Raina playfully stepped in like a professional makeup artist, leaving everyone around in splits. The candid moment reflected the strong friendship and camaraderie the duo have shared since their long stint together at CSK.

The clip soon went viral online, with supporters calling it one of the most wholesome moments from the IPL 2026 season. For CSK fans, it was another reminder of the bond shared by players who helped build the franchise’s identity over the years.

Even away from competitive cricket, Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin continue to entertain audiences, this time not with bat and ball, but with humour, nostalgia, and pure friendship at Chepauk.